Farhan Akhtar shines at Bollywood Music Project 2025, celebrating art and friendship

Some artists are defined by a single craft, while a few manage to master them all — Farhan Akhtar has always belonged to the latter. Over the years, he has proved his talent across every medium, from directing films like Dil Chahta Hai and Lakshya to acting in memorable roles in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. His evolution from filmmaker to performer has always felt natural, driven by a love for storytelling in every form.

For the Bollywood Music Project 2025 in Mumbai, Farhan Akhtar returned to the stage for the third time

Coming from a family that has built a legacy through poetry, film, and the arts, music didn’t seem too unknown to Farhan. When Rock On!! released, people saw a new side of him — the singer with a voice that felt honest and unfiltered. Later, through his band Farhan Live, he discovered the joy of connecting with people in real time through his soulful voice and his stage presence full of spunk.

This year, at the Bollywood Music Project 2025 held on October 4-5 at Jio World Garden, Mumbai, Farhan returned to the stage for the third time, but the experience felt especially personal. “This was the first time I was invited by someone who was performing and headlining to come and do a few songs,” he said, smiling. “I couldn’t be happier that they happened to be my brothers and friends, Shankar and Eshaan Loy. They’re incredible musicians, and to share the stage with them and bask in the love and joy they create — it was just a treat.”

Performing live, for Farhan, has always carried a kind of magic that films can’t replicate. “When you’re doing live music, there’s an immediate exchange of energy between you and the audience,” he explained. “With films, you have to wait to see how people respond. Both are creative, but they feel very different.”

As he took the stage that night, Farhan reminded everyone of the pure joy that art can bring when it comes from the heart. A celebration of his talent and friendship, the show was a testament to why he’s one of Bollywood’s most exciting and charming creatives.