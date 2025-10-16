Nita Ambani's Sac Bijou Hermes Birkin bag costs Rs 17 crore, and is rarer than you think

But what makes the Birkin bag so special?

According to an international media outlet, the rare Sac Bijou bag is the most expensive Hermès Birkin bag in the world, and there are only three pieces of this available. The remarkable handbag is meticulously crafted with solid 18K white gold and encrusted with a whopping 3,025 dazzling diamonds. With a total carat weight of 111.09, this bag is not just an accessory but a statement piece which can easily transform the classic Birkin silhouette into wearable art.

The Sac Bijou, designed by Pierre Hardy, the creative director of fine jewellery at Hermès, was not intended to be used as a handbag, but rather a bracelet, and was first released in 2012. The top flap of the bag was made to resemble crocodile skin, while the body, top handles, touret, Cadena lock, and clochette were covered in diamonds.

Can you buy it too?

As we already mentioned, there are only three pieces of this bag available in the market, making it an extremely rare piece, and buying it even more difficult. With the most famous versions being the limited-edition pieces like the Sac Bijou Birkin or Sac Bijou Kellymorphose, to purchase one, one would likely need to work with luxury resellers, auction houses, or high-end fashion consignment shops which specialise in rare items. And the price? Around $2 million dollars, if not more.