Who has the largest Birkin collection in the world?

Who is Jamie Chua?

Jamie Chua, once a flight attendant with Singapore Airlines, has gracefully transformed into a style icon and influencer with a portfolio of impressive titles. A devoted mother of two, lifestyle advocate, celebrity blogger, and entrepreneur, she’s often described as a walking advertisement for chic sophistication. Her wardrobe rivals royalty, reflecting her passion for luxury and high-end fashion. Beyond the spotlight, Jamie co-founded the skincare brand Luminous1 in 2015 and has ventured into various other businesses.

Jamie and her Birkins

Now let’s get into the real deal. In a podcast Jamie shared that she bought her very first Birkin bag at the age of 31 and then there was nothing stopping her from adding many beautiful beast of a bag to her collection.

But in late 2021, chaos struck her family and she filed for a divorce with businessman Nurdian Cuaca. During that period she admitted that she had to sell some of the Birkin from her collection to support her family. As per reports she said, “Well during my divorce, I did sell many Birkin bags to feed my children. They keep their value very well and could be one of the best investments that I've made, for some of them”.