Who has the largest Birkin collection in the world?

The Birkin bags have gained quite the reputation for being the most expensive bags around the world. It is so expensive that you can even use a Birkin as collateral for a bank loan. But who holds the record for the largest Birkin collection? Nope, it's not the Kardashians! Socialite Jamie Chua reigns supreme with over 200 Hermès bags, cementing her status as the ultimate Birkin collector.
The iconic Birkin bag was born mid-flight during a conversation between actress Jane Birkin and Hermès CEO Jean-Louis Dumas. Inspired by her need for a chic yet practical bag, Jean sketched the design on the spot. Today, the Birkin is a global symbol of status, fashion, and luxury. While celebrities worldwide covet this iconic bag, Jamie Chua famously holds the record for owning the largest collection.
Jamie Chua, once a flight attendant with Singapore Airlines, has gracefully transformed into a style icon and influencer with a portfolio of impressive titles. A devoted mother of two, lifestyle advocate, celebrity blogger, and entrepreneur, she’s often described as a walking advertisement for chic sophistication. Her wardrobe rivals royalty, reflecting her passion for luxury and high-end fashion. Beyond the spotlight, Jamie co-founded the skincare brand Luminous1 in 2015 and has ventured into various other businesses.
Now let’s get into the real deal. In a podcast Jamie shared that she bought her very first Birkin bag at the age of 31 and then there was nothing stopping her from adding many beautiful beast of a bag to her collection.
But in late 2021, chaos struck her family and she filed for a divorce with businessman Nurdian Cuaca. During that period she admitted that she had to sell some of the Birkin from her collection to support her family. As per reports she said, “Well during my divorce, I did sell many Birkin bags to feed my children. They keep their value very well and could be one of the best investments that I've made, for some of them”.
But soon she recovered from that and fast forward to today, she owns 200 of them.
Among Jamie Chua’s jaw-dropping collection are two ultra-rare Himalaya Birkin bags and one Himalaya Kelly, together estimated at a cool $900,000. But that’s just the beginning. She is also seen to be owning 68 limited-edition exotic skin handbags, each worth around $50,000, bringing that total to approximately $3.4 million. And as for the “ordinary” Birkins? She has 88 of those too, valued at about $2.25 million. Phew, talk about luxury on another level! These numbers aren’t just impressive, they’re absolutely mind-blowing.
