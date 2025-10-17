From screen to squash: Taapsee Pannu’s festive glow and fitness secrets

As the air fills with the scent of sweets and the glow of diyas lights up every corner, there’s no better time than Diwali to celebrate radiance in all its forms — and few embody that spirit quite like Taapsee Pannu.

Known for lighting up the screen with her powerful performances and unapologetically bold choices, Taapsee is more than just a trailblazing actor — she’s a producer, a fitness enthusiast, a plant mom, and someone who finds joy in the simplest rituals. While most of us are busy curating our festive looks, Taapsee keeps it real with a skincare routine rooted in grandma wisdom, minimal fuss, and skincare classics.

Her energy, like the festival itself, is a vibrant blend of tradition and edge — one that carries from the gym to the squash court to the red carpet. In this exclusive Diwali special, we catch up with Taapsee in between film sets and pre-production meetings to chat about beauty hacks, her love for plants, the fitness routines that keep her going, and how she powers through 6 am call times without coffee. Sparkling with wit and grounded in honesty, Taapsee reminds us that the best kind of glow — festive or otherwise — comes from being completely yourself.

Excerpts:

From grandma-approved skincare to squash sessions, Taapsee Pannu embodies radiance and fitness