Mr Beast poses with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir in Riyadh

In a recent move that's shaking up the Internet, American YouTuber Mr Beast took a photo with the Bollywood 'Khans' of India, namely Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir, at a Riyadh event recently. Spotting the trio together in itself a feat, since they barely do public sightings together, but this one photo is gold.

The viral photo, posted by MrBeast on his Instagram Story, was taken at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 16. Alongside the picture, the YouTuber wrote, “Hey India, should we all do something together?"

This cryptic message sparked a wave of speculation among Indian fans about a potential collaboration between the world’s biggest YouTuber and Bollywood’s biggest stars.

MrBeast donned a black shirt and matching trousers. While Shah Rukh sports a black suit in the picture, Aamir sports a black bandhgala. Salman wore a grey suit at the event.

The trio were last seen together at the Mumbai screening of Aamir’s Sitaare Zameen Par. They also featured in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, though they didn’t appear in any scenes together.