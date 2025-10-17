Simone Biles seemingly confirms boob job

Rumours about a possible boob job began when pictures of Simone Biles in a bikini in Belize were available on social media after the gymnast herself posted pictures from her vacation on Instagram.

Many users commented on her post, complimenting her "new" look, suggesting that she had gotten breast implants.

Simone Biles had not addressed the speculations back then, and truth be told, she is still being quite cheeky about it.

Previously, however, Simone Biles had talked openly about getting botox done. "So, for my 27th birthday, I got Botox, like, baby Botox, just right here in my T-zone, and I did not like it. So I haven’t got it again, and mind you, that was back in March", the gymnast said in a TikTok video.

Simone Biles is married to NFL player Jonathan Owens. The couple tied the know back in April 2023. On the work front, Simone is highly accomplished and is considered to be one of America's most decorated athletes. The gymnast has a staggering 11 Olympic medals, including 7 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze.