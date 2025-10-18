After Astroworld, can Travis Scott ever be trusted on stage again?

For a man who built a career out of making the earth shake, Travis Scott’s concerts have an unfortunate tendency to take that a little too literally. The 2021 Astroworld tragedy turned a night of euphoric bass into one of the darkest moments in live-music history — ten fans dead, hundreds injured, and a global reckoning over what happens when hype outpaces humanity.

Travis Scott returns to the stage—but has he learned from Astroworld?

At the time, Travis was untouchable: sneaker deals with Nike, brand tie-ups, sold-out tours, Kylie Jenner by his side. But when Astroworld descended into horror and video clips showed him performing while chaos unfolded below, the public’s love affair curdled overnight. The lawsuits piled up, sponsors ghosted him faster than a PR intern spotting bad press, and the term “rager” suddenly sounded like a legal liability.