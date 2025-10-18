Dangal star Zaira Wasim gets married; looking back at why she quit acting

Ex-Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who is most famous for her National Award-winning film debut in Dangal, has been trending again, but this time not for a movie role. The 23-year-old, who quit a thriving movie career in 2019 to pursue her religious beliefs, announced her marriage on Instagram, uploading pictures of her nikaah.
The post, which soon went viral, comprised a stunning Zaira signing her nikaah nama and a humble one of the couple gazing at the moon together. Her caption was straightforward yet impactful, comprising three genuine words, “Qubool hai x3.” The Comments section immediately filled with warm congratulatory wishes for the beautiful bride, who has maintained an extremely private life since quitting showbiz.
Zaira’s choice to leave acting when she was at the pinnacle of her success four years ago left fans and the film fraternity aghast. With her critically acclaimed performances in Secret Superstar and her last film The Sky Is Pink, her future in Bollywood was only limitless. Yet, in June 2019, she made her “disassociation” from acting official, citing a clash with her religion.
In a long Facebook post, Zaira justified her decision, admitting she was “not really satisfied with this identity” and that the work culture had “constantly disrupted my ‘imaan’” or faith. She said that the applause and attention she gained were not satisfying and represented a “dangerous” challenge to her faith.
Zaira’s wedding announcement—a public outing these days—is a rare display of the actress who opted for divine calm over fame and success. It is a joyful new chapter in the life of the star who, with only a short stint in Bollywood, made a significant impact with her talent and belief.