Designer Neelanjana Ghose, wife of filmmaker Goutam Ghose, passes away

Designer Neelanjana Ghose, wife of filmmaker Goutam Ghose, passed away on Saturday after a brief illness, at 70. The artiste couple started their journey togther in 1978. This morning, the news was first posted on Neelanjana's FB page by their children Ishaan and Anandi.

Neelanjana Ghose passes away at 70

Goutam Ghose on Saturday confirmed the news saying, "Everything was fine. On Friday, she did her usual chores, even in the afternoon she was working with her Kantha stitch colleagues. In the evening, she suddenly started having a chest pain and sweat. We rushed her to the hospital. She was having aneurysm, which led to internal haemmorhage."

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took to X to share a condolence message, writing: "I am deeply saddened by the death of my dear Nilanjana Ghosh. My sister-in-law, the wife of the renowned film director Gautam Ghosh--she passed away this morning after a difficult surgery. I had a close personal relationship with her, and I feel shaken. She did a lot of social work. We knew that her quilt artwork was beautiful. Those things are coming to mind. I do not know any language to console Gautamda. Still, I will request him to keep his mind calm and continue his work. He will have to do this work keeping Boudi's words in mind. (translated)."