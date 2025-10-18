Joe Manganiello announce his engagement to Caitlin O' Connor after two years of dating

Joe and Caitlin were first linked to each other two years back, in September 2023, a short while after he filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara. The couple made their public debut at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala in New York City in December, the same year.

They moved in together in February last year and made it official on Instagram official soon after. According to media reports, their relationship has remained strong since. For Caitlin, 36, this will be her first marriage, while Joe, 48, is going to exchange vows for the second time. He was married to Modern Family star Sofia Vergara for almost eight years before filing for divorce in 2023.

The rumors first started back in June, when the "Two And Half Men" actress was spotted flashing a sizable diamond ring while dining at Le Naumachie in Taormina, Italy, while on the other hand, Joe was handling things with a surprising calm after his split from Sofia Vergara. Reports point out that he and Vergara still remain on good terms.

Now, as the engagement is officially confirmed, fans are congratulating the couple over social media and are excited to witness what this next chapter holds for them.