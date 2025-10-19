Isabella Rossellini discusses ex-husband Martin Scorsese's anger issues in new documentary

"He never hit me or anything like that, but he could demolish a room. A friend of his once filmed him and showed it to him. Marty was shocked because he didn't realize the level of violence that this minuscule body, asthmatic, could [create.] It was like a volcano. It was terrifying", Isabella shared.

Isabella Rossellini further said that she does not quite remember anymore what made her former husband so very mad and that sometimes, even little things could trigger his anger issues.

"Sometimes he [would] wake up like, 'F--- it, f--- it, f--- it,' and I would say 'Marty, the day hasn't even started.' Then I understood that partially also this rage was part of the fuel to give him courage; because you know, he was this little boy from Little Italy and was now this big director who had to direct this big film and big budget. And I think rage gave him that stamina to get through the day, to get to finish the film, because it's not easy. So it was complex to be with him."

During his marriage to the actor, Martin Scorsese worked on to two films as director: Raging Bull (1980) and The King of Comedy (1982). Talking about the period, both Isabella Rossellini and Martin Scorsese recalled how the director battled depression during this time.

Martin Scorsese has been married five times and his marriage to Isabella Rossellini was his third. He is currently married to Helen Morris whom he tied the knot with in 1999. After Martin Scorsese, Isabella Rossellini married Jon Wiedemann and their marriage lasted three years (1983-1986).