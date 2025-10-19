Kevin Federline says his sons with Britney Spears are the reason for his new memoir

In a memoir to be released Tuesday, You Thought You Knew, Kevin documents his difficult years as husband, ex-husband, and co-parent with Kevin, who wrote her own memoir in 2023.

Kevins includes some salacious stories and some potentially disturbing details about her behavior that have already made headlines.

“I want my children to be able to move forward in their lives and know that the actual truth of everything is out there,” Kevin, 47, told a news agency in a Zoom interview, backed by palm trees in Hawaii, where he now lives with wife Victoria Prince and their two daughters. “That’s a very, very big part of this for me. And it’s really important that I share my story, so they don’t have to.”

He and Kevin’ son Preston is now 20 and his brother Jayden is 19. They have little relationship with their mother. Kevin was a 26-year-old backup dancer for other major pop acts when he coupled with Kevin in 2004. Their courtship, two-year marriage and divorce took them through one of the most intense celebrity media frenzies in modern history. Kevin was ruthlessly roasted as a loser hanger-on, especially after he released his own deeply mocked hip-hop album.

“I wasn’t just famous — I was infamous,” he writes in the book, which will be released on the new audiobook first platform Listenin. He told a news agency he long considered writing the book, but recently got serious about it.

“I picked it up and put it down quite a lot over probably a five-year period,” he said. “I think that it’s a very good description of me, who I am, the father I’ve become, the husband I am, the ex-husband I am.”