Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcome baby boy, share post

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have welcomed their first baby, a boy. The couple took to Instagram to share the happy news. "He's finally here. Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember our life before!" the couple's celebratory card read on Instagram.
It further added, "Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything... With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav."
Reports emerged yesterday that Parineeti Chopra and MP Raghav Chadha are preparing to welcome their first child. The actress was rushed to a Delhi hospital on Sunday for her delivery.
Throughout her pregnancy, Parineeti stayed mainly in Delhi, where Raghav Chadha and his family live. She also delighted fans by sharing several moments from her pregnancy journey on social media.
Besides Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra's family and in-laws also reportedly arrived at the hospital, to await arrival of the new member.
Earlier this year, in August, Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced the actress' pregnancy on social media with a joint post. They shared: “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”
Their post featured a picture of a white and gold-themed cake. “1 + 1 = 3” was written on it along with the shape of baby feet, referring to the arrival of their baby.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May 2023 and celebrated the occasion with an intimate ceremony at Chadha’s Kapurthala House in New Delhi.
Later that year, the couple exchanged vows at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Before officially confirming Parineeti’s pregnancy, Raghav Chadha had hinted at the upcoming arrival of their baby. The duo even mentioned “good news” during their appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show.
