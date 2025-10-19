Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcome baby boy, share post

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have welcomed their first baby, a boy. The couple took to Instagram to share the happy news. "He's finally here. Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember our life before!" the couple's celebratory card read on Instagram.

Raghav and Parineeti have welcomed their son ahead of Diwali

It further added, "Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything... With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav."

Reports emerged yesterday that Parineeti Chopra and MP Raghav Chadha are preparing to welcome their first child. The actress was rushed to a Delhi hospital on Sunday for her delivery.

Throughout her pregnancy, Parineeti stayed mainly in Delhi, where Raghav Chadha and his family live. She also delighted fans by sharing several moments from her pregnancy journey on social media.