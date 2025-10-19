Selena Gomez hits back after Hailey Bieber implies she's not inspired by the singer

"It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that. When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that", Hailey said.

Hailey Bieber further added with a sense of frustration, "I think there is space for everybody. I don’t feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by".

According to sources, Hailey Bieber was not really referencing to Selena Gomez when she made the comments but fans find it difficult to believe.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have long been in an undeclared feud. Selena was in a long term relationship with Justin Bieber who then ended up marrying Hailey. However, they have tried to let of the past and have made public appearances together. During the 2023 Academy Music Gala, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber struck a pose together.

Selena Gomez recently got married to Benny Blanco on September 27, 2025.