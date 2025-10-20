Did Nita Ambani wear the legendary Maharani of Indore necklace?

Nita Ambani makes sure to turn heads every time she makes a public appearance, be it Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash or at Britain's Pink Ball event. Draped in a pure zari Kanjivaram saree by Swadesh, and styled by none other than Manish Malhotra, her look was completed with an emerald set, which resembled that of the legendary Maharani of Indore. Was it that same piece, netizens wonder.



Nita Ambani's regal look at Britain's Pink Ball event



The ensemble featured a bespoke off-shoulder corset blouse, detailed with real zari antique embroidery, and a woven saree finished with a metallic sequin border and cut-work pallu. She paired her saree with an emerald and diamond sautoir, a very long necklace that typically has a pendant or tassel on the end. Her sautoir is a homage to one of India’s most storied jewels: the legendary necklace of the Maharani of Indore.