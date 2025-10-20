Ranveer Allahbadia drops a hint about a special ‘she’ at Ravi Dubey’s Diwali bash

BeerBiceps, aka, the famous YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia may have a certain 'she' in her life his fans may not be aware of. He recently had a fun conversation at Ravi Dubey and Sargum Mehta's Diwali party this October.

BeerBiceps, aka Ranveer Allahbadia, shared a cryptic message about a possible special partner in his life at Ravi Dubey's Diwali party

Ranveer, cheerful as usual, was seen wearing a white kurta, as he interacted with the hosts. A snippet of the conversation has gone viral since.

Ranveer was asked about the whereabouts of a certain 'she', to which he responded that she will come in sometime- whether on the same evening, same party or if it were just a casual reference to a talking phase is not known.