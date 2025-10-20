Ranveer Allahbadia drops a hint about a special ‘she’ at Ravi Dubey’s Diwali bash

BeerBiceps, aka, the famous YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia may have a certain 'she' in her life his fans may not be aware of. He recently had a fun conversation at Ravi Dubey and Sargum Mehta's Diwali party this October.
Ranveer, cheerful as usual, was seen wearing a white kurta, as he interacted with the hosts. A snippet of the conversation has gone viral since.
Ranveer was asked about the whereabouts of a certain 'she', to which he responded that she will come in sometime- whether on the same evening, same party or if it were just a casual reference to a talking phase is not known.
Sargum Mehta, seemed to be on the same line of thought, as she joined the conversation to ask, "How much time?" to which Ranveer seemed shy and bashful. It's not known either if the 'she' in context is a potential or current girlfriend or even a fiancée, so it is only natural for fans to try to figure it out.
Ranveer's last breakup was not too long before the 'India's Got Latent' controversy, so the situation made an already-tough time for him even worse. He opened up about his "terrible breakup" in a chat with Raghav Juyal.
Around the same time as the controversy, his ex-girlfriend, who was alleged to be Nikki Sharma, posted a cryptic message on love and loss.
"There will come a time when you will lose everything, including your mind. Once you've lost your mind, you'll be left with nothing but your soul – this is when you'll know you're invincible," she had posted on Instagram, which fans assumed was tied to Ranveer.
