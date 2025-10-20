What Sunny Deol eats to stay ageless at 68

Remember Sunny Deol’s iconic ‘Dhai kilo ka haath’? Well, at 68, he’s still flexing that and proving age doesn’t really have an effect on him. A fitness inspiration to many, the veteran actor shows no signs of slowing down and prompting the question: What’s the secret behind his enduring strength and stamina?

The secret behind Sunny Deol’s enduring strength at 68

Age doesn’t seem to catch up with Sunny Deol, and his secret lies in a clean, healthy diet. The man runs on discipline and old-school goodness! While most of us are still snoozing, Sunny gets up at 5.30 AM, already halfway through his morning with some good swim and workouts. His breakfast starts off with scrambled eggs, followed by a colourful plate of fruits he absolutely adores. He even makes his own kind of shakes; he mixes the crunchy apples in some yoghurt and goes about his day.

Next comes lunchtime — the slightly heavy stuffing, part of the day. He has a strong preference for delicious, healthy meals, often leaning towards grilled chicken paired with a side of veggies like spinach, broccoli, and carrots. Reports say he also enjoys a small portion of pasta with chicken, striking a perfect balance between taste and nutrition. This protein-packed meal keeps him satisfied and energised, all while keeping junk food cravings at bay.