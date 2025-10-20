What Sunny Deol eats to stay ageless at 68

Remember Sunny Deol’s iconic ‘Dhai kilo ka haath’? Well, at 68, he’s still flexing that and proving age doesn’t really have an effect on him. A fitness inspiration to many, the veteran actor shows no signs of slowing down and prompting the question: What’s the secret behind his enduring strength and stamina?
Age doesn’t seem to catch up with Sunny Deol, and his secret lies in a clean, healthy diet. The man runs on discipline and old-school goodness! While most of us are still snoozing, Sunny gets up at 5.30 AM, already halfway through his morning with some good swim and workouts. His breakfast starts off with scrambled eggs, followed by a colourful plate of fruits he absolutely adores. He even makes his own kind of shakes; he mixes the crunchy apples in some yoghurt and goes about his day.
Next comes lunchtime — the slightly heavy stuffing, part of the day. He has a strong preference for delicious, healthy meals, often leaning towards grilled chicken paired with a side of veggies like spinach, broccoli, and carrots. Reports say he also enjoys a small portion of pasta with chicken, striking a perfect balance between taste and nutrition. This protein-packed meal keeps him satisfied and energised, all while keeping junk food cravings at bay.
When dinner is served, his true Punjabi side pops up. He enjoys a desi roti with a cube of butter on top. Oh and the butter is not the processed one but homemade. He is big on Lassi as well and drinks up a glass now and then. However, some nights he opts for a lighter meal, choosing soups, salads, or fresh fruit with minimal oil and spices. On shoot days, he treats himself to classic snacks like samosas and paneer pakoras, perfectly paired with tangy green chutney.
His diet’s just half the story, throw in some good old-fashioned workouts and a splash of swimming, and he’s got all the strength he needs to keep up with a world that’s trying to slow him down.
