5 Andrew Scott characters that made him the Internet's boyfriend

Irish actor, Andrew Scott has won our hearts with a diverse range of characters and his acting prowess has impressed fans and critics alive. As he celebrates his birthday, here's hoping for more standout performances from an actor par excellence.
Meanwhile, let us look back at 5 characters that Andrew Scott played, be it villains or characters full of grace and love, that have been etched in our hearts.
It is a crime to talk about Andrew Scott characters without mentioning his role in Fleabag right at the beginning. More commonly known as 'Hot Priest', Andrew Scott's character-without-a-name was a sensation across the globe in this Phoebe Waller-Bridge show.
Andrew played a Catholic priest whom Fleabag falls for, but love is forbidden between the two. A character who was only introduced in season 2 of the show, continues to remain a major talking point and it may never pass.
Don't be fooled by the soft boy face Andrew Scott is famous for. As Jim Moriarty in Sherlock, the actor redefined the idea of the antagonist and needless to say, won countless hearts.
Sherlock pitches Andrew Scott's Jim Moriarty against Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock and fans can never really get enough of the pair. Andrew Scott, only appearing occasionally on the show, shines as Sherlock's nemesis whenever he comes in front of the camera.
Andrew Scott plays Gethin Roberts, a gay man hailing from Wales, in this underrated historical dramedy about Queer activists, set in the 1980s. Andrew has as usual impressed with his performance in this movie.
Andrew Scott plays partner to Jonathan Blake who is only the second person to be diagnosed with HIV in the United Kingdom. Being isolated from his hometown, he becomes a part of Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM), the activist group the film revolves around.
This romantic fantasy film is a beautiful story that explores the relationship between Adam (Andrew Scott), a lonely screenwriter and his neighbour, Harry (Paul Mescal), who has an air of strange mystery around him. The two navigate grief as the depth of the characters gets revealed through the complexities of the situation.
With brilliant performances from both Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, this emotional rollercoaster of a film is definitely one of Andrew's best who has skilfully emoted the feelings of a person who goes back to the memories of his parents who have long been gone.
The last but not least is Andrew Scott's character in this Netflix limited series. The actor stepped into the shoes of an often-played con artist named Tom Ripley and delivered a top-notch performance.
Another critically praised performance, Andrew Scott did not flinch while playing this morally grey character defined by his ability to manipulate. Fans and critics have said that Andrew Scott's is the best portrayal of Tom Ripley so far and it is hard to disagree. The actor has also produced the show.