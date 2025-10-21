Never Have I Ever actor Richa Moorjani announces pregnancy on Diwali

Richa Moorjani, who attended Lilly Singh's Diwali party had shared pictures from the event hours before the pregnancy announcement.

Actors and fans filled the comment section of the post with heartfelt congratulatory messages including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, her co-star and lead actor on Never Have I Ever, known for playing Devi Vishwakumar on the show.

Another co-star, Poorna Jagannathan commented, "We’re having a babyyyyyyy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I can’t wait to". "I can’t wait to meet this kid!! You are even more beautiful pregnant! Blessings and love", commented Mindy Kaling. Aparna Shewakramani wrote, "You’re glowing! So happy for you two!". Actor Adriyan Rae said, "Not me crying like I'm the one pregnant Richaaa!!! This is so beautiful! Congrats my love!!".

Richa Moorjani, 36 is a known face across film and television over the last decade. Some films and series that she has been a part of include, For Here To Go?, Love Fool, Invisible Brown Man, Wolf, X: Past Is Present, The Mindy Project, Big Time Rush, NCIS: Los Angeles, 9-1-1, Fargo, Alien: Earth, Sullivan & Son and more.