Salman Khan’s hidden battle with the “suicide disease”

We talk a lot about strength in Bollywood like abs, box office, public image, etc. But there’s a different kind of strength nobody sees. The kind that comes from surviving pain that won’t show up on an X-ray.
Salman Khan has it. He’s been living with trigeminal neuralgia, a nerve disorder so vicious it’s earned the nickname “the suicide disease.” It sounds dramatic until you know what it feels like: imagine an electric shock ripping through your face for no reason. Eating, talking, smiling — any small thing can set it off.
He’s had it since the mid-2000s, around the time of Partner. In interviews, he’s said the pain was so bad he couldn’t sleep, speak, or function. He eventually went abroad for treatment to get surgery and nerve therapy, the works. The pain eased, but it never truly leaves a person. It just goes quiet for a while.
Most people haven’t even heard of this condition, and that’s part of the problem. It’s rare, misdiagnosed, and invisible. You don’t get sympathy points because there’s nothing to see. Your face looks fine, but inside, it’s on fire.
Doctors say trigeminal neuralgia happens when a blood vessel presses against the trigeminal nerve — the one that sends all your facial sensations to your brain. It’s a short circuit in the wiring, basically. Some manage it with medication; others need surgery. Either way, it’s a lifelong truce with pain.
Salman’s case just happens to shine a light on it. It reminds us that health battles aren’t always dramatic or visible. Some are quiet, cruel, and fought behind movie-star smiles. And if even someone like him with the best doctors and resources calls it unbearable, you can imagine what ordinary patients go through.
Maybe that’s the awareness we need: not pity, but recognition that invisible illnesses are real. And that sometimes, surviving them is the toughest role of all.
