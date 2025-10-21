Salman Khan’s hidden battle with the “suicide disease”

He’s had it since the mid-2000s, around the time of Partner. In interviews, he’s said the pain was so bad he couldn’t sleep, speak, or function. He eventually went abroad for treatment to get surgery and nerve therapy, the works. The pain eased, but it never truly leaves a person. It just goes quiet for a while.

Most people haven’t even heard of this condition, and that’s part of the problem. It’s rare, misdiagnosed, and invisible. You don’t get sympathy points because there’s nothing to see. Your face looks fine, but inside, it’s on fire.

Doctors say trigeminal neuralgia happens when a blood vessel presses against the trigeminal nerve — the one that sends all your facial sensations to your brain. It’s a short circuit in the wiring, basically. Some manage it with medication; others need surgery. Either way, it’s a lifelong truce with pain.