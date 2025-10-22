Ben Simmons’ sister slams Kendall Jenner for 'weird' behaviour

"First of all," Liv continued, "you're Kendall Jenner. Don't you guys have a chef? We saw you cutting up cucumbers. You don't know how to cook."

It's no secret that Kendall Jenner went viral for awkwardly cutting the fruit on season two of The Kardashians.

"You don't really have to do much but put it in the right place at the right time. The only thing that you need to do is chop them up evenly," Liv explained. "No, stop, because I have never seen so many uneven cookies. Like, what? What in tarnation? You rich b---h. If you don't call your f--king chef to come and cook these cookies for you?'"

Then she says, “Anyways, it was just hilarious because they’re all—the Kardashians, the Jenners—like, weird bitches. And I’d know. I was sitting next to her.”

Kendall and Ben were romantically linked in 2018 and were seen in public together on multiple occasions throughout the year. The following year, a source close to the couple told the press that the relationship had “run its course.” Simmons eventually started dating Maya Jama, and they got engaged in 2021 but ended their engagement the following year.