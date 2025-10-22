Kanye West sells second Wyoming Ranch back to original owners

Previously considered a retreat where Kanye wanted to get away from the pressures of fame and pursue ambitious ventures, the 6.7-acre ranch is said to now bear signs of abandonment. “It needs a little TLC, but it’s all solid,” Pam Flitner noted upon buying back the estate, which has been in their family for generations. Pam Flitner said when she purchased back the estate, which has been in their family for generations. Greg Flitner said they wanted to purchase it back so that they might keep their family history intact, “It’s home. We just didn’t want to see it fall into the wrong hands.”

The idyllic estate is famous for its stunning lodges, green hills and deep canyons. Its sale on Hayden Outdoors advertised a five-bedroom, four-bathroom log cabin and several cabins that can accommodate up to eight individuals. Kanye, his former wife Kim Kardashian, and their kids North and Saint stayed there during his ownership, and the rapper even welcomed big-name guests such as Justin Bieber.

Bighorn Mountain Ranch was Kanye’s second property in Wyoming. He still has his initial one, Monster Lake Ranch just outside Cody, Wyoming, for sale. He also purchased a large warehouse down the road, previously mentioning a desire to construct a Yeezy Campus for his company. The Monster Lake Ranch, also purchased for $14 million in 2019, is now for sale for $12 million. The sale represents a clear wrap up on a chapter of Kanye's life connected both to his ambitious artistic phase and his romance with Kardashian.