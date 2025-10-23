Demi Lovato opens up on regret over sister’s early career role in Desperate Housewives

Popular singer Demi Lovato has opened up about regretting that she did not protect her younger sister Madison De La Garza from the difficult child acting job on Desperate Housewives.

As a guest on the Las Culturistas podcast on Wednesday, Demi spoke out about her regrets over Madison’s stint as Juanita Solis, the daughter of Eva Longoria’s Gabrielle, from 2008-2012.

“At the time, I wish I had been a little bit more protective, to be honest. Because that role was, I think, really challenging for her at such a young age,” Demi confessed. Throughout that time, Demi’s career was also taking off with the Camp Rock movies and Sonny with a Chance, in addition to her first three albums. “I had been distracted by my own stuff going on, unfortunately, and so I live with some regret in that aspect,” she added.

Madison De La Garza’s character was frequently the subject of discussions and body scrutiny regarding her weight, something Demi now looks back on with regret. “I do have a little bit of regret because I think it was a difficult role for her. There was a lot of scrutiny in the show about her body and I hate that,” she said.