Demi Lovato opens up on regret over sister’s early career role in Desperate Housewives

Popular singer Demi Lovato has opened up about regretting that she did not protect her younger sister Madison De La Garza from the difficult child acting job on Desperate Housewives.
As a guest on the Las Culturistas podcast on Wednesday, Demi spoke out about her regrets over Madison’s stint as Juanita Solis, the daughter of Eva Longoria’s Gabrielle, from 2008-2012.
“At the time, I wish I had been a little bit more protective, to be honest. Because that role was, I think, really challenging for her at such a young age,” Demi confessed. Throughout that time, Demi’s career was also taking off with the Camp Rock movies and Sonny with a Chance, in addition to her first three albums. “I had been distracted by my own stuff going on, unfortunately, and so I live with some regret in that aspect,” she added.
Madison De La Garza’s character was frequently the subject of discussions and body scrutiny regarding her weight, something Demi now looks back on with regret. “I do have a little bit of regret because I think it was a difficult role for her. There was a lot of scrutiny in the show about her body and I hate that,” she said.
Demi, whose new album It’s Not That Deep comes out on October 24, added that the whole family was fresh faces in the entertainment business, having recently moved to Los Angeles from Texas.
The emotional toll of the role was also examined in Lovato’s 2024 documentary Child Star, which Madison, 23, starred in. She openly discussed how the show’s emphasis on her figure ultimately became the focus of my life," and how the experience tragically mirrored that of her mother's and sister's eating disorders.
“It is sort of sad that this was something that we were all struggling with on our own while standing beside one another,” Madison explained in the movie.
Demi expressed pride in her sister’s strength saying, “She turned out so great and I’m so proud of her. She did incredible work on that show. She was iconic.” The star affirmed her bond with Madison promising to “make up for lost time.”