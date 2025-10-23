Prosecution lawsuit by Alec Baldwin in Rust shooting moves to federal court

Cinematographer’s death

Alec, the lead actor and co-producer for “Rust,” was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe in October 2021 when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Alec has said he pulled back the hammer — but not the trigger — and the revolver fired.

Few people testified at Alec's July trial before it was upended by revelations that ammunition was brought into the Santa Fe County sheriff’s office in March 2024 by a man who said it could be related to Hutchins’ killing.

Prosecutors said they deemed the ammo unrelated and unimportant, while Alec’s lawyers say investigators “buried” the evidence in a separate case file and filed a successful motion to dismiss. A judge threw out the charge against Alec and later refused a request from prosecutors to reconsider.

Multiple lawsuits

Rust movie weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has fulfilled a 1.5 year prison sentence on an involuntary manslaughter conviction in Hutchins’ death in a jury trial. An appeal of the conviction to a higher court has been initiated. Rust assistant director David Halls pleaded no contest to unsafe handling of a firearm and was sentenced to six months of probation.

A settlement agreement was reached in 2022 in a wrongful-death lawsuit against Alec and other Rust producers by Matthew Hutchins, widower of Halyna Hutchins, and their son.

However, the parents and younger sister of Hutchins are still pursuing damages and compensation from Alec and Rust producers in New Mexico civil court. Those claims could result in a deposition by Alec under oath in November, according to recent court documents.