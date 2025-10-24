Actor Siddhartha Shankar opens up on his Bollywood debut, Param Sundari!

How was it working with Janhvi Kapoor?

Working with Janhvi was amazing. I admire her work ethic, so much. Janhvi comes from a big family, she has a legacy that she is carrying forward and you would expect someone like that to take it a little easy and not really push themselves; but I was quite pleasantly surprised to find it to be quite the opposite. I remember there was one day we were doing a scene till late night in Mumbai and then I see this reel and I see that she is walking for some fashion show somewhere and I thought it was an old reel. Then, I see her the next day on set and I am like, “hey when did this happen?” and she was like, “last night.” And I am like, “you are kidding me right? Okay, no doubt you had wrapped a little earlier than us but you decided to go there, do that show and then be here again at 5 am?” I found that very admirable.