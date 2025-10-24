Long before Kyunki 2, Bill Gates was spotted in this Bollywood rom-com

Step aside soap operas, Bill Gates had a bigger Indian debut back in the day. Did you know the man had a digital cameo in a Bollywood film that starred Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead?
Bill Gates is making headlines in the recent days for his appearance in the Indian soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. But this isn’t his first gig on Indian television. He once appeared in the Bollywood film directed by Mohit Suri in 2017. For those who haven’t guessed the movie yet, it was Half Girlfriend. In the movie, Bill appears as the chief guest at a school event in Bihar, during an emotional speech delivered by Arjun Kapoor’s character, Madhav.
But here’s the thing for which many might have missed it, Bill wasn’t actually there. His appearance was digitally made in the film. Though in Kyunki 2 he’s still appearing digitally, it’s the real Bill & not a VFX which was in the Half Girlfriend.
In the movie, a look-alike was styled with makeup and wardrobe, and then Bill Gates’ face was digitally mapped onto him. It was all a bit technical.
However, despite there was an immense try on the replication through VFX, the result was not quite good and, let’s just say the budget couldn’t quite keep up with clear quality standards. The scene looked a bit glitchy.
In the version that made it to theatres, we got a rather blank-faced, sepia-tinted Bill Gates confidently strutting to his front-row seat, well, somewhat acceptable, if not entirely realistic. But indeed it was his first cameo in Indian television.
As for his newest role, he digitally pops up in the show, not to talk tech, but to champion environmental care and social change. The caption of the promo reads, “Iss baar #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ki kahaani ke beech, ek naya rishta jud raha hai - sehat ka, samvedna ka, aur badlaav ka... Bill Gates, ek soch ke saath: har maa aur har bachcha rahe surakshit aur swasth.”
