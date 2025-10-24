Long before Kyunki 2, Bill Gates was spotted in this Bollywood rom-com

Step aside soap operas, Bill Gates had a bigger Indian debut back in the day. Did you know the man had a digital cameo in a Bollywood film that starred Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead?

Kyunki 2 isn’t his first: Bill Gates’ Bollywood cameo explained!

Bill Gates is making headlines in the recent days for his appearance in the Indian soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. But this isn’t his first gig on Indian television. He once appeared in the Bollywood film directed by Mohit Suri in 2017. For those who haven’t guessed the movie yet, it was Half Girlfriend. In the movie, Bill appears as the chief guest at a school event in Bihar, during an emotional speech delivered by Arjun Kapoor’s character, Madhav.

But here’s the thing for which many might have missed it, Bill wasn’t actually there. His appearance was digitally made in the film. Though in Kyunki 2 he’s still appearing digitally, it’s the real Bill & not a VFX which was in the Half Girlfriend.