Quivers, films and culinary — Lin Laishram celebrates the joy of following dreams

Lin Laishram hits right on bullseye as she talks about growing up with archery, taking on multiple roles and how food connects us all...

Lin’s journey spans multiple roles: national-level archer, model, actor, entrepreneur. “Sports was part of me growing up. I played till junior level, but an injury stopped me from pursuing it further. Then came studies, modelling, acting, entrepreneurship — and I’ve loved every role,” she shares, laughing about her time at Tata Archery Academy. “We were meant to sleep, drink and talk archery, nothing else!” Even now, the stance, and focus remain embedded in her muscle memory. “Whatever I do, all these experiences add up, and I feel I’m the world’s luckiest person to have experienced so many things in one lifetime.”

Moments from her competitive days remain vivid. At the nationals in Chandigarh during Lin’s early years, having just broken her own record, she was asked to demonstrate a shot in front of the then chief minister and officials. “I took three arrows and all three hit bullseye! I still get goosebumps,” she recalls, with a playful smile.