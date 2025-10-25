Alaya F recalls how Hrithik Roshan's Krrish sparked her love for Bollywood

Actor Alaya F is about to embark on a significant new project, but her excitement is deeply rooted in nostalgia. The actress is set to star in the web series Storm, which marks Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a producer. This collaboration brings Alaya F’s career full circle, as she recently revealed that it was Hrithik Roshan’s 2006 superhero film, Krrish, that first ignited her passion for Bollywood.
The Srikanth actress confessed that her interest in Hindi cinema was initially quite lukewarm compared to her peers. "I was never really a big Bollywood fan the way people are, growing up. But then I saw Krrish, and I think that was like a childhood-defining moment for me," she shared. "I remember after that I was obsessed with Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan... Krrish was my initiation into Bollywood in a big way! I remember being completely in awe of him.”
Alaya F also recounted her memorable first meeting with the star, which happened years ago while her grandfather, veteran actor Kabir Bedi, was shooting with Hrithik Roshan for the film Kites.
"I remember my Nana was shooting Kites with him. My Nana wasn't used to me being very enthusiastic about anything related to the industry, but I was like, 'Oh my god, I want to meet him.'"
Kabir Bedi arranged the meeting, but the star-struck young Alaya was overwhelmed into silence. "He took me onto the sets one day and he introduced me to Hrithik Sir. He said, ‘This is my granddaughter’. I went mute. I did not say a word. I was yapping before that and suddenly went completely quiet. My Nana urged, 'Say something.' And I did not say a word. That was my first interaction. Years later, when I met Hrithik sir now, I spoke a lot!"
Now, their professional paths cross again with Storm. Alaya F is excited to join a talented cast that includes Parvathy Thiruvothu, Srishti Shrivastava, Saba Azad, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajit Kapur.
Giving an update on the web series, the actress expressed her anticipation for the shoot. “We haven't started shooting yet. Everyone is really lovely, everyone has really great energy. They are all people that I’m extremely excited collaborating with and working with. And I’m really looking forward to the whole process. I think it’s going to be great fun." The series is directed by Ajitpal Singh, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed series Tabbar, and is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video.