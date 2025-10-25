Alaya F recalls how Hrithik Roshan's Krrish sparked her love for Bollywood

Alaya F also recounted her memorable first meeting with the star, which happened years ago while her grandfather, veteran actor Kabir Bedi, was shooting with Hrithik Roshan for the film Kites.

"I remember my Nana was shooting Kites with him. My Nana wasn't used to me being very enthusiastic about anything related to the industry, but I was like, 'Oh my god, I want to meet him.'"

Kabir Bedi arranged the meeting, but the star-struck young Alaya was overwhelmed into silence. "He took me onto the sets one day and he introduced me to Hrithik Sir. He said, ‘This is my granddaughter’. I went mute. I did not say a word. I was yapping before that and suddenly went completely quiet. My Nana urged, 'Say something.' And I did not say a word. That was my first interaction. Years later, when I met Hrithik sir now, I spoke a lot!"

Now, their professional paths cross again with Storm. Alaya F is excited to join a talented cast that includes Parvathy Thiruvothu, Srishti Shrivastava, Saba Azad, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajit Kapur.

Giving an update on the web series, the actress expressed her anticipation for the shoot. “We haven't started shooting yet. Everyone is really lovely, everyone has really great energy. They are all people that I’m extremely excited collaborating with and working with. And I’m really looking forward to the whole process. I think it’s going to be great fun." The series is directed by Ajitpal Singh, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed series Tabbar, and is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video.