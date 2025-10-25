Is Ayushmann Khurrana the Captain America of MHCU? Actor reacts

Basking in the success of his recent box office hit, Thamma, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently conducted an interactive ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) session on Instagram, providing his fans with an insight into his euphoric frame of mind.
The Diwali release, the fifth in Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), has given the actor his career’s highest opening, raking in more than INR 50 crore in three days in India. Such was the stampede that one excited fan likened Khurrana's titular character in the series to a top Western superhero.
When one fan asked the Thamma star, “How does it feel to be MHCU’s Captain America?” Ayushmann gave a quick, adept deflection. ”Mat kar lala. Nahi chahiye hume bahar ki validation (Don’t do this, we don’t need the outside validation). No comparison, this is our desi universe. So Thamma is Thamma.” His reply firmly laid down the distinct, indigenous nature of the Indian cinematic universe.
The actor, who portrays a journalist-turned-‘Betal’ in the horror-comedy, was overwhelmed with gratitude for the box office performance of the film. “Yaar neend achhi aa rahi hai. Matlab pehle bhi aati thi, par ab aur bhi aa rahi hai (I’m sleeping very well. I used to sleep well before too, but now even more). Thamma is very special. My first big film released on Diwali. The dream of a Chandigarh’s boy has been fulfilled,” he said.
Ayushmann added to the hype around the franchise, referring to MHCU as the “best universe in Indian cinema”. He gave a cryptic vision of a crazy future for the multi-film saga, saying, “It‘s ever expanding and the mergers that are going to happen coming forward will be crazy.”
The film, which features Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a supporting cast, has been critically well-received and is going great guns at the box office.