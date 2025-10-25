Is Ayushmann Khurrana the Captain America of MHCU? Actor reacts

Basking in the success of his recent box office hit, Thamma, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently conducted an interactive ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) session on Instagram, providing his fans with an insight into his euphoric frame of mind.

Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to being called Captain America of MHCU

The Diwali release, the fifth in Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), has given the actor his career’s highest opening, raking in more than INR 50 crore in three days in India. Such was the stampede that one excited fan likened Khurrana's titular character in the series to a top Western superhero.

When one fan asked the Thamma star, “How does it feel to be MHCU’s Captain America?” Ayushmann gave a quick, adept deflection. ”Mat kar lala. Nahi chahiye hume bahar ki validation (Don’t do this, we don’t need the outside validation). No comparison, this is our desi universe. So Thamma is Thamma.” His reply firmly laid down the distinct, indigenous nature of the Indian cinematic universe.