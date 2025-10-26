Game of Thrones star Isaac Hempstead Wright, who played Bran, gets married

Sharing a carousel of pictures on Instagram, Isaac Hempstead Wright wrote a heartfelt post, thanking all the people involved in making their wedding a success.

"The best person I have ever met, the best day of my life, the best friends and family we could ever ask for. What a day, what a life - I love you M ❤️ An enormous thank you to everyone who made the day so special, especially: @paulsmithdesign for suiting and booting me @sophiedavidsonweddings and @aknowles for the wonderful photography @mikeandollie for the ultimate spread @bakesby.olivia for our dream cake

Beatlemania for bringing the Cavern Club to @ampstudiosoldkentroad and the best pizza in London, @dinnerforonehundred, for much needed late-night sustenance.", wrote Isaac Hempstead Wright.

Many co-stars and fans congratulated the actor in the comments section. Sophie Turner wrote, "Congratulations Isaaaaaac!!!!!!". Lena Headey added, "Congratulations ya beauties". "Awwww Issaaaaac! Congratulations, you both! Wishing you all the happiness in your new life together! You both were glowing on your special day!", Nathalie Emmanuel commented.

Isaac Hempstead Wright started acting at just 12 years old when he became a part of the very popular series, Game of Thrones in 2011. He played Bran Stark throughout the show which ended in 2019.

His film debut came after the series ended with the horror film, The Awakening.