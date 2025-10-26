Justin Herbert saves Madison Beer from flying ball at Lakers Game and the internet loves it!

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer confirmed their relationship after much speculation after they attended this very NBA game together, on October 24, 2025. Madison is an American musician, and recently she made her modelling debut at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in October 2025.

Justin's heroic move has gone viral on social media, with many fans commending the player. Many fans dubbed Justin Herbert the "boyfriend of the year". One user commented on X, "This is literally the plot of a rom-com, and I'm 100% here for it. That is just effortlessly smooth. The "QB saving the pop star" crossover is not what I had on my bingo card today". Another user wrote, "Justin Herbert casually saving Madison Beer like it's part of his NFL contract is the most LA crossover ever".

Another fan jokingly said, "Bro is 6'6. Tell him the Lakers need more perimeter defense". "Justin's a real MVP today", said another.

Dating speculations between Madison Beer and Justin Herbert first emerged in August 2025 when they were spotted together at a café in L.A.