Kriti Sanon spotted at Abu Dhabi's UFC 321 event with rumoured BF Kabir Bahia and Varun Dhawan

Kriti Sanon made a stylish appearance at the UFC 321 event in Abu Dhabi, where she was spotted enjoying the action-packed evening with her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia and actor Varun Dhawan. The actor shared photos from the event on Instagram on Sunday, sparking fresh buzz about her relationship status.
In one of the pictures, Kriti is seen sitting between Kabir and Varun, with all three showcasing a laid-back, effortlessly cool vibe. The National Award winner wore a camouflage jacket paired with baggy jeans, while Kabir sported a mauve hoodie over a white T-shirt, and Varun opted for a wine-red jacket with black pants.
The UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane was a much-awaited MMA event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that took place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and featured a headlining fight between current champion Tom Aspinall and former interim champion Ciryl Gane.
Kriti captioned her post, “Fight night energy in Abu Dhabi! Thrilled to witness the madness at UFC 321 with these 2!" Her sister, Nupur Sanon, commented, “My cuties!”
Kriti and Kabir reportedly celebrated Diwali together a few days ago and photos from the intimate celebration quickly went viral, adding more credence to whispers of their growing romance.
As per reports, Kabir Bahia is a UK-based entrepreneur and the founder of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited. On the work front, Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L. Rai and co-starring Dhanush and also has Cocktail 2 in the pipeline, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor.
