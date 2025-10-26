Kriti Sanon spotted at Abu Dhabi's UFC 321 event with rumoured BF Kabir Bahia and Varun Dhawan

Kriti Sanon made a stylish appearance at the UFC 321 event in Abu Dhabi, where she was spotted enjoying the action-packed evening with her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia and actor Varun Dhawan. The actor shared photos from the event on Instagram on Sunday, sparking fresh buzz about her relationship status.

Kriti Sanon spotted at Abu Dhabi's UFC 321 event with Kabir Bahia and Varun Dhawan

In one of the pictures, Kriti is seen sitting between Kabir and Varun, with all three showcasing a laid-back, effortlessly cool vibe. The National Award winner wore a camouflage jacket paired with baggy jeans, while Kabir sported a mauve hoodie over a white T-shirt, and Varun opted for a wine-red jacket with black pants.

The UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane was a much-awaited MMA event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that took place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and featured a headlining fight between current champion Tom Aspinall and former interim champion Ciryl Gane.