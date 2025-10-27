Jamtara 2 actor Sachin Chandwade dies by suicide at 25

Marathi actor Sachin Chandwade, known for his role in the Hindi web series Jamtara 2, has died by suicide at the age of 25. His untimely death has left both the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industries in deep shock, as fans and colleagues express their grief on social media.
Reports state that Sachin was found hanging at his residence in Parola, Jalgaon. His family discovered him and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Initially admitted to a private facility in his native village, Undirkhede, his condition deteriorated, leading to his transfer to a hospital in Dhule, where he passed away during treatment on October 24.
A native of Jalgaon district, Sachin managed to balance two contrasting careers; he worked as a software engineer in Pune’s IT Park while pursuing his passion for acting.
Just days before his death, Sachin had shared the motion poster of his upcoming Marathi film Asurvan on social media. Directed by Sachin Ramchandra Ambat, the thriller also stars Pooja Moily and Anuj Thakare. The film, set to release later this year, featured Sachin in a lead role.
As per reports, the Parola police have filed an ‘accidental death’ report and begun their investigation into the case. The cause of Sachin’s suicide is still unknown.
