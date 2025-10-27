Jamtara 2 actor Sachin Chandwade dies by suicide at 25

Marathi actor Sachin Chandwade, known for his role in the Hindi web series Jamtara 2, has died by suicide at the age of 25. His untimely death has left both the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industries in deep shock, as fans and colleagues express their grief on social media.

Sachin Chandwade was not only an actor but also a software engineer

Reports state that Sachin was found hanging at his residence in Parola, Jalgaon. His family discovered him and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Initially admitted to a private facility in his native village, Undirkhede, his condition deteriorated, leading to his transfer to a hospital in Dhule, where he passed away during treatment on October 24.

A native of Jalgaon district, Sachin managed to balance two contrasting careers; he worked as a software engineer in Pune’s IT Park while pursuing his passion for acting.