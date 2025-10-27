Megan Fox returns to red carpet in stunning ‘bloody’ corset look; Fans applause healthy weight gain

It’s not every day Megan Fox steps out looking like she just crawled out of a cult horror fantasy, but then again, that’s kind of her brand. At a recent Jennifer’s Body screening in LA, the actress sauntered in wearing a “bloody corset” dress that looked part crime scene, part couture miracle. The sheer nude tulle was dusted with crimson beadwork that mimicked dripping blood — a literal ode to her 2009 film’s man-eating charm. The look screamed: I’ve survived Hollywood, motherhood, and a thousand think pieces about my body.

Megan Fox channels Jennifer’s Body energy in a gorgeous post-baby red carpet moment

This was Megan’s first big red-carpet moment since welcoming her daughter Saga earlier this year — and the internet noticed. “Finally, Megan looks human again — glowing, healthy, divine,” one fan gushed on X. Another said what everyone was thinking: “She looks happier, like she finally fired her 2010 diet.” There were, of course, the obligatory trolls mumbling about filters and fillers, but they were drowned out by applause for her apparent weight gain, or rather, her reclaiming of softness in a culture addicted to angles.