Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista welcome baby girl

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have reportedly welcomed their first child. The Captain America star and his wife, who is also an actor, welcomed a baby girl on Saturday and named her Alma Grace. Chris and Alba dated for several years before tying the knot in 2023, and they reportedly had their first child in Massachusetts, where they have a home (it's also close to his hometown of Sudbury).

Earlier this year, Chris Evans is sold his Hollywood Hills home for $7 million to move closer to family on the East Coast. He bought the four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom house in 2013 for $3.5 million.

Chris and Alba got married on September 9, 2023, in an intimate ceremony held in Cape Cod, just nine months after making their relationship Instagram official. Speculation about Alba’s pregnancy began in June when a fan account shared a Father’s Day post dedicated to both Chris and Alba’s fathers.