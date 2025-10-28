Jennifer Lawrence gets real about getting a boob job after delivering second baby

Jennifer Lawrence is also about to appear in a nude film scene soon. However, the Oscar winning actor has clarified that her decision to undergo the procedure has nothing to do with her profession.

"Maybe I wouldn’t be hustling to the appointment in the same way. But I think yes", said the actor.

Naturally, the conversation eventually steered towards cosmetic surgeries and other procedure and Jennifer Lawrence revealed that so far, all that she has taken is a small amount of Botox and hasn't had any fillers injected. However, she got very real and admitted that she will get a face lift done in the future.

The actor, known for her honesty and candour has previously opened up about motherhood and its consequences on a woman's body and even work life. During the Cannes Film Festival in May, 2025, Jennifer said, "Having children changes everything, it changes your whole life. It’s brutal and incredible. They go into every decision of if I’m working, where I’m working, when I’m working".

Jennifer Lawrence further said that her children have indeed changed her life, both personally and creatively and "highly recommended" having kids if one wants to be be an actor.