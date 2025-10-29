Abhishek Bachchan responds after X user alleges he bought an award

Abhishek took to X to set the record straight and responded, "Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me . Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears. But, doubt you’ll believe anything I say or write. So…. Best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don’t ever doubt any achievement that will happen in the future, again. I will prove you wrong! With all due respect and “affability”."

The X user responded to Abhishek's post and attempted to clear the air. "Have ALWAYS written laudatory things about your conduct and many a time about your films/acting too, sir. And opinions are always reserved for work, never about someone's character or personal life."

They continued, "What I wrote about this film is a subjective opinion. No malice intended. As for awards, I won't hold brief for them :-) Genuinely wish to see you more in mainstream movies in prominent roles.PS: Will always maintain you're perhaps the most well-behaved actor of this generation. Best, always!"

Needless to say, quite a few X users rushed to support Abhishek Bachchan and shared what they loved about the actor. "I think Abhishek B is waaay underrated. He certainly has unlimited talent and needs to be recognized as a stand alone powerhouse of performing arts. I want to see more of him," an X user wrote.

Another user shared, "You are a good actor and have delivered exceptional performances not once but multiple times (Guru, Yuva, Dostana, Big Bull, Sarkar, Dhoom, Bluffmaster and many more). I am fan of your work and will continue to be so. Keep working hard and we will await your next release."