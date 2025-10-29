Abhishek Bachchan responds after X user alleges he bought an award

It's no secret that Abhishek Bachchan has only gotten choosier with his projects, and that may be working in his favour because his work in his recent films like Ghoomer and I Want To Talk has received critical acclaim. Abhishek recently won a major award for his portrayal of an NRI divorcee facing life-altering surgery, looking to connect with his daughter as a single parent.
However, the Internet was left shocked recently when an X user claimed that Abhishek stays relevant in the film industry with the help of paid awards and agressive PR strategy.
The remarks came soon after Bachchan won the Best Actor Award which had a slow BO run despite the critical praise it received. However, Abhishek was quick to respond to this allegation and dismissed the claims and re-iterating that his career is built on hard work and integrity.
The controversy began when an X user wrote, "As much as he's an affable guy, I hate to say that professionally #AbhishekBachchan is the prime example of how buying awards and aggressive PR pushes can keep you relevant... even if you don't have a single SOLO blockbuster in your career. He won an award for #IWantToTalk this year... A film which no one saw apart from a few PAID reviewers. And now I see all these tweets saying 2025 is HIS year. HILARIOUS !! (sic)."
The social media user also added, "There are far better actors than him who deserve more recognition, work, appreciation & awards.... but alas! They don't have PR smarts & money (sic)," which further fuelled discussion on social media platforms.
Abhishek took to X to set the record straight and responded, "Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me . Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears. But, doubt you’ll believe anything I say or write. So…. Best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don’t ever doubt any achievement that will happen in the future, again. I will prove you wrong! With all due respect and “affability”."
The X user responded to Abhishek's post and attempted to clear the air. "Have ALWAYS written laudatory things about your conduct and many a time about your films/acting too, sir. And opinions are always reserved for work, never about someone's character or personal life."
They continued, "What I wrote about this film is a subjective opinion. No malice intended. As for awards, I won't hold brief for them :-) Genuinely wish to see you more in mainstream movies in prominent roles.PS: Will always maintain you're perhaps the most well-behaved actor of this generation. Best, always!"
Needless to say, quite a few X users rushed to support Abhishek Bachchan and shared what they loved about the actor. "I think Abhishek B is waaay underrated. He certainly has unlimited talent and needs to be recognized as a stand alone powerhouse of performing arts. I want to see more of him," an X user wrote.
Another user shared, "You are a good actor and have delivered exceptional performances not once but multiple times (Guru, Yuva, Dostana, Big Bull, Sarkar, Dhoom, Bluffmaster and many more). I am fan of your work and will continue to be so. Keep working hard and we will await your next release."