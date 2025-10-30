Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s morning routine is here!

Talking about how the couple like to spend their time together, a source has recently told a media publication, "They love cooking challenges and random deep dives on documentaries. Taylor is always organising something, and Travis likes video games and is always studying football games. They complement each other in that way".

The couple reportedly lead a quiet, domestic life. They regularly host close friends and family at Travis Kelce's mansion in Kansas City. Occasionally, Taylor Swift likes to try her hand at cooking.

Taylor Swift, a global popstar to the world, is actually someone who loves to set up the table after setting the mood with a carefully curated playlist. "Taylor puts a lot of thought into creating a welcoming atmosphere, from curating the playlist to setting a beautiful table and cooking herself. They’re about connection, laughter and slowing down", the source added.

On Sundays, the couple spend their time with Travis Kelce's friends, after the Chiefs have played their match.

The source further said, "Taylor and Travis are really chill. On a typical night in, they’re usually having dinner and figuring out what to stream. It’s very domestic and calm".

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged on August 26, 2025. Their wedding date is yet to be confirmed.