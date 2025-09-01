Brooklyn Beckham compared to Meghan Markle after jam tutorial

The video garnered praise from some people while most had words of criticism. Many compared Brooklyn Beckham to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex aka Meghan Markle.

As per reports, recently, Meghan sent 50 jars of jam to her closest friends following the launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever. Hence, the comparison seems quite obvious.

One Instagram user pointed out the simplicity of the task and commented, "First Meghan, now you! What’s the obsession with strawberry jam? Anyone can make it...".

"Meghan Markle and Brooklyn can live in the same house and pretend they are chefs", commented another.

Another user tagged Meghan and wrote in the comments, "Markle and Beckham Jam business".

However, fans of Brooklyn Beckham rushed to his support and called out the trolls, dubbing the comparison "irrelevant".

Recently, Brooklyn Beckham has been in the news because rumours about his estrangement from his family have been doing the rounds. On August 2, 2025, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz renewed their vows in a private ceremony. What concerned fans was that none of the members of Beckham family were present.