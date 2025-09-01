Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary go on a drive in Spain

Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Avinash Tiwary recently wrapped up shooting for their upcoming project — speculatively titled Romeo — and went on a scenic drive in the heart of Spain. Avinash took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their trip and fans are loving it.

Laila & Majnu reunited: Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary’s Spain video has fans gushing

After wrapping up their shoot for the upcoming film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the cast chose to unwind in style — cruising through the picturesque roads of Spain in a sleek convertible, fully embracing their 'pack-up' mode. Avinash and Triptii the Laila Majnu duo along with Shahid behind the wheels embraced nature to the fullest during the drive.

Avinash, sharing the video on his Instagram, wrote, “2 weeks in Spain and one more to go. (sic)” The iconic song Rambha Ho Ho Ho played in the background, adding a perfect retro vibe to the moment. The trio radiated carefree joy in the video, and a strong sense of celebration echoed throughout the post.

The post also had pictures of Avinash posing stunningly in selfies. But majority of the comments about the two, Triptii and Avinash flooded the post. One comment read, “One again together Qais & laila I wish both of you together forever”. Another read, “Laila Majnu reunited in Spain”. One also commented, “My soul is healing after watching them together”.