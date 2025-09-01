Kim Novak is worried upcoming biopic starring Sydney Sweeney may be too ‘sexual’

Kim Novak is not an advocate for unnecessary romanticisation of over-sexualisation of her love affair with Sammy Davis Jr, whom she was involved with in the late 1950s.

“He’s somebody I really cared about. We had so much in common, including that need to be accepted for who we are and what we do, rather than how we look. But I’m concerned they’re going to make it all sexual reasons", Kim shared during the interview.

Kim Novak and Sammy Davis Jr's affair had stirred up a lot of controversy when their romance came to be known in 1957. At the time, Sammy, a popular American singer was contract-bound with Columbia Pictures.

Reports suggest that things went as far as the head of Columbia Pictures, Harry Cohn threatening Sammy Davis Jr of murder by a mob. The controversy and external pressure was too much for the couple who soon parted ways.

Scandalous! will be Coleman Domingo's directorial debut who is known for his acting. Talking about the film, Colman had previously said in an interview with a news outlet, "Hopefully we’ll make a beautiful, sweet film that’s really about the possibility of love, but under many eyes".

Kim Novak's Vertigo, a documentary on the famed actor's life has premiered at the Venice Film Festival, 2025. Kim will also be honoured with the coveted Lifetime Achievement award at this year's festival in Venice.