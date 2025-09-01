Prem Sagar, Ramanand Sagar's son, passes away at the age of 77 in Mumbai

The man began his career fueled by a passion for photography, gradually mastering the art of composition and framing in cinema and television. Over time, he took on the responsibility of continuing the family legacy and played a major role in Sagar Arts, the production company owned by his family.

Sagar Arts, under the creative vision of the Sagar family, produced one of the most beloved television series of the late 1980s, Ramayan. The show captivated audiences with its stunning visuals, thoughtful aesthetics, and faithful narration of the epic, becoming a cornerstone of culturally rich and traditionally rooted Indian entertainment.

Prem Sagar played a vital role in carrying this legacy forward, ensuring that the mythological storytelling that once defined Indian television continued to resonate with generations across the nation. Over the years, he was recognized for his excellence in cinematography, earning several awards, including for the film Charas (1976).

With the passing of Prem Sagar, an era of the iconic Sagar legacy celebrated for its mythological and culturally rich storytelling also draws to a close. His demise marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Indian television history, as the Sagar family's unique contribution to entertainment finds its quiet conclusion.