Prem Sagar, Ramanand Sagar's son, passes away at the age of 77 in Mumbai

Prem Sagar, renowned producer and cinematographer and the son of legendary Ramayan director Ramanand Sagar, passed away on August 31, 2025, at 10 am, at the age of 77. He was widely acclaimed for his work on the Ramayan series and other notable projects, carrying forward the cinematic legacy of the Sagar family with much pride.
Prem was an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune in 1968 batch and was one of the best in the class. He mastered the art of cinematography and rose to become one of the finest in the industry. Honouring his legacy the FTII page shared, “The FTII community deeply mourns the passing of noted cinematographer Shri Prem Sagar. He was from the early batches of Motion Picture Photography. His remarkable contribution to Indian Cinema and Television has left an enduring legacy, inspiring generations to come.”
The man began his career fueled by a passion for photography, gradually mastering the art of composition and framing in cinema and television. Over time, he took on the responsibility of continuing the family legacy and played a major role in Sagar Arts, the production company owned by his family.
Sagar Arts, under the creative vision of the Sagar family, produced one of the most beloved television series of the late 1980s, Ramayan. The show captivated audiences with its stunning visuals, thoughtful aesthetics, and faithful narration of the epic, becoming a cornerstone of culturally rich and traditionally rooted Indian entertainment.
Prem Sagar played a vital role in carrying this legacy forward, ensuring that the mythological storytelling that once defined Indian television continued to resonate with generations across the nation. Over the years, he was recognized for his excellence in cinematography, earning several awards, including for the film Charas (1976).
With the passing of Prem Sagar, an era of the iconic Sagar legacy celebrated for its mythological and culturally rich storytelling also draws to a close. His demise marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Indian television history, as the Sagar family's unique contribution to entertainment finds its quiet conclusion.
