Sunny and Bobby Deol share heartfelt wishes on mum Prakash Kaur's birthday

Veteran star Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 before making his Bollywood debut. Apart from Sunny and Bobby, Dharmendra also shares daughters named Vijeta Deol and Ajeita Deol with his first wife.

However, while working in films, Dharmendra's closeness with Hema Malini started growing, and in 1980, the two tied the knot.

Actors Dharmendra and Hema have two daughters, Esha and Ahana, together and both the girls have been taking forward the legacy of their parents into acting with their talented starring films like Tell Me O Kkhuda, and Na Tum Jaano Na Hum respectively.

On the work front, Sunny Deol is gearing up for the much-awaited release of Border 2, set to hit theatres worldwide on January 22, 2026. The actor recently shared a motion poster of the film, unveiling his look in the Indian soldier uniform.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also features actors Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol will be seen in Aryan Khan's directorial debut show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The preview of the show was released recently, showing him in the role of Ajay Talvar, India's biggest superstar.

He also has Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha in the pipeline. His first look from the film was unveiled through the post-credits of War 2.