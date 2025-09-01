Varun Dhawan and Sonu Nigam unleash the 90s swag with a glimpse of Bijuria; shares video

As Shashank Khaitan's upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and Abhinav Sharma, inches closer to its release, veteran playback singer Sonu Nigam is adding drama to set the hype train in motion, and danced to Bijuria with Varun.

When Varun Dhawan and Sonu Nigam matched steps for Bijuria

On Monday, the singer shared an Instagram reel with actor Varun Dhawan in which both can be seen dancing to the song Bijuria. The recent upload by Sonu has got the internet hooked. And this is not even the best news, the best news is definitely Bijuria is making a comeback in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.