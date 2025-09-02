Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson never loses a fight because of this one clause in his contract

Dwayne Johnson will never lose in a fight scene in a movie, thanks to a "no-lose" contract clause in all his films. This ensures that his on-screen persona is not brutally beaten and always wins his battles. So, next time you see him "win" Fast & Furious franchise films like Fast Five and Hobbs & Shaw, you have his clause to thank him for, rather than his skill.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has a “no-lose” contract to avoid getting bashed in movies

According to media, even Vin Diesel has a similar clause in his contract. In fact, he was the first to introduce this contract, mainly in his Fast & Furious franchise role. Vin developed a numerical system to track every blow his character took. His younger sister worked as the “punch tally” producer, to ensure his "tough guy" look and ego remains intact.

This process became so popular, even Dwayne 'Rock' Johnson and Jason Statham adopted similar contract clauses. Pretty interesting for Dwayne, since he is also a professional wrestler. Dwayne's most commercially successful role to date is as Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise.