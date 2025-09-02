What led to WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella break up in 2018 after six years?

At WrestleMania 33, John and Nikki had a scheduled fight with The Miz and Maryse and they emerged winners. In a grand romantic gesture, John Cena added magic to their victory as he proposed to Nikki Bella in the ring right after the fight, as the whole world watched. Needless to say, Nikki said yes!

After six years of being together, the couple ended their fairytale love story in 2018. What broke the two up was mainly John Cena's unwillingness to have children. Nikki Bella wanted to start a family with her fiance and be a mother, but John refused to change his mind.

Many suggested that another reason for the heartbreaking split could be disagreement over the contract that Nikki had to sign before moving in with John Cena in his home.

According to reports, the contract laid down some rules and regulations that Nikki Bella needed to adhere to if she lived with the WWE star.

Following their split, both John and Nikki moved on with their lives. In 2020, John Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh. Nikki married choreographer Artem Chigvinstev but the marriage ended in divorce in 2024.