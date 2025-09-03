Are Subhashree Ganguly and Mimi Chakraborty teaming up for a project? Video gets fans speculating

Are the Tolly queens Subhashree Ganguly and Mimi Chakraborty coming together for a project? A video posted by Subhashree on Wednesday, September 3, with Mimi as a collaborator, has fans all speculative if the actors will be soon sharing the screen space together.
Subhashree on Wednesday shared a small video, titled "Collab of the year" from a place, which looked like a makeup van and she said, "Bollywood ey jodi Deepika thaake, amader Bangaly ache Mimi (If Bollywood has Deepika, in Bengal we have Mimi)", to which everybody started cheering, and Mimi replied, "Stay tuned with Lady Superstar" and placed a peck on Subhashree's cheeck.
As per sources, they came together for an endorsement shoot. This year on Mimi's birthday Subhashree sent her a bouquet signed with her children's names to which Mimi responded warmly on Instagram. They also like each others posts on social media.
Subhashree's husband filmmaker Raj Chakraborty was once in a romantic relationship with Mimi. Though they never made it official publicly, Raj and Mimi's relationship remained an open secret in the industry. The director and actress were going smooth and just when everybody was expecting 'I do' from them, the breakup news came as a shocker. Despite keeping their relationship under wraps, the pair didn't hesitate to declare ‘I quit’ publicly. While Raj alleged it on Mimi's affair with her Turkish friend, Mimi denied everything, insisting it was just a misunderstanding.
Raj had directed Mimi in films like Bojhena Se Bojhena and Proloy but they never worked together after their alleged breakup. There was a time when Mimi and Subhashree had a difficult relationship because of their connection with Raj Chakraborty. Raj and Subhashree got married in 2018, and they have two kids, Yuvaan and Yaalini.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.