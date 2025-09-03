Are Subhashree Ganguly and Mimi Chakraborty teaming up for a project? Video gets fans speculating

Are the Tolly queens Subhashree Ganguly and Mimi Chakraborty coming together for a project? A video posted by Subhashree on Wednesday, September 3, with Mimi as a collaborator, has fans all speculative if the actors will be soon sharing the screen space together.

Viral video shows Subhashree Ganguly and Mimi Chakraborty teaming up

Subhashree on Wednesday shared a small video, titled "Collab of the year" from a place, which looked like a makeup van and she said, "Bollywood ey jodi Deepika thaake, amader Bangaly ache Mimi (If Bollywood has Deepika, in Bengal we have Mimi)", to which everybody started cheering, and Mimi replied, "Stay tuned with Lady Superstar" and placed a peck on Subhashree's cheeck.

As per sources, they came together for an endorsement shoot. This year on Mimi's birthday Subhashree sent her a bouquet signed with her children's names to which Mimi responded warmly on Instagram. They also like each others posts on social media.