Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcome second baby boy, seek blessings from fans

Actress Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar have become parents for the second time, as they welcomed another baby boy on September 1, 2025.

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar blessed with second baby boy

The couple shared the happy news with a joint post on social media that read: "Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on September 1, 2025. Seeking everyone’s continued love and blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling partners, Zaid and Gauahar.”

The announcement was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from friends and well-wishers in the industry. Actress Richa Chadha dropped a heartfelt “congratulations” with a red heart emoji, while Kriti Kharbanda added, “Congratulations!!!” along with four heart emojis. Neeti Mohan wrote, “OMG! We are overjoyed to hear this news. Many many congratulations to all of you especially Zehaan.” Sophie Choudry, Amyra Dastur, Swara Bhasker, and Dia Mirza also sent in their love and best wishes.

Gauahar and Zaid, son of music composer Ismail Darbar, got engaged in November 2020 and tied the knot the following month. In December 2022, Gauahar announced her first pregnancy, and the couple welcomed their son Zehaan in May 2023.

Earlier this year, in April, the actress revealed her second pregnancy with a cheerful dance video set to Jessie J’s hit Price Tag, where she proudly flaunted her baby bump. Captioning the video, she wrote, “Bismillah!! Need your prayers and love. Make the world dance by spreading love #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi.”

