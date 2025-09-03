Taylor Swift put on a private concert for Jeff Jarrett's wife before she died

Professional wrestler, Jeff Jarrett, 58, has shared a heartwarming story about the time Taylor Swift was not the global star she is today. Jeff shared that when his wife, Jill Gregory, was on the deathbed due to cancer, Taylor Swift set up an intimate Christmas concert at his home for his wife, back in 2006.

In an interview with a media outlet, Jeff Jarrett revealed that he has known popstar Taylor Swift from when she was little. Taylor Swift was very close to his family and used to babysit his daughters.

Initially, when Taylor Swift had come to meet Jeff's family, she had not brought her guitar on. However, she went back home to fetch it since Jeff Jarrett's daughter wanted to hear her sing.

Taylor Swift had performed for Jeff Jarrett's wife at their home

Jeff Jarrett's first wife, Jill Gregory had been diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2006, Taylor Swift became the Christmas miracle for Jeff's family because she put on a private concert for Jill who was extremely sick at the time.

According to Jeff Jarrett, Taylor Swift's friend had advised her to visit Jeff's family and she surprised them with a special concert. Jeff Jarrett's wife, Jill Gregory passed away just five months after the Christmas surprise by Taylor.