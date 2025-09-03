Taylor Swift put on a private concert for Jeff Jarrett's wife before she died

Professional wrestler, Jeff Jarrett, 58, has shared a heartwarming story about the time Taylor Swift was not the global star she is today. Jeff shared that when his wife, Jill Gregory, was on the deathbed due to cancer, Taylor Swift set up an intimate Christmas concert at his home for his wife, back in 2006.
In an interview with a media outlet, Jeff Jarrett revealed that he has known popstar Taylor Swift from when she was little. Taylor Swift was very close to his family and used to babysit his daughters.
Initially, when Taylor Swift had come to meet Jeff's family, she had not brought her guitar on. However, she went back home to fetch it since Jeff Jarrett's daughter wanted to hear her sing.
Jeff Jarrett's first wife, Jill Gregory had been diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2006, Taylor Swift became the Christmas miracle for Jeff's family because she put on a private concert for Jill who was extremely sick at the time.
According to Jeff Jarrett, Taylor Swift's friend had advised her to visit Jeff's family and she surprised them with a special concert. Jeff Jarrett's wife, Jill Gregory passed away just five months after the Christmas surprise by Taylor.
Recalling the memory, Jeff said, "It was Christmas of 2006. My first wife [Jill Gregory] was really ill with breast cancer. She passed away about five months after this, so she was really ill".
While Taylor Swift was not as famous as she is today back then, she was a rising star with her debut self-titled album, Taylor Swift, already making a buzz. The lead track of the album, which also Taylor's debut single, Tim McGraw, was already a hit and the singer had amassed some fans as well, especially in Tennessee.
Wrestler Jeff Jarrett added that his daughters were great fans of Taylor Swift and so the concert was extremely special to them as well. Even after their mother passed, Taylor used to come to meet Jeff's daughters and they bonded really well.
"Obviously, like every little girl in America, my daughters were big Taylor fans, and her songs had just kind of broke, but she was a hometown girl", said Jeff Jarrett.
Talking about the day of the concert, Jeff Jarrett revealed that Taylor Swift ended up performing for three hours that day, as the audience grew from seven to around forty-five. Christmas of 2006 was made special for Jeff's family, all thanks to Taylor Swift.
