ED summons Shikhar Dhawan to Delhi in illegal betting app case

There have been concerns about illegal betting apps evading significant amount of taxes and cheating several people of lakhs and even crores of rupees. The ED is currently investigating all matters related to all such apps.

The ED summoned Shikhar Dhawan to understand and analyse his link to the app 1xBet. Previously, his fellow cricketer, Suresh Raina had been summoned and questioned last month by the same agency. The cricketer had been questioned for eight long hours.

The investigation by the federal probe agency gains further significance in light of the bill passed by Parliament that banned all online real-money gaming apps.

The betting industry in India has a large share, especially online and it has a been growing steadily. However, the ban is expected to bring in changes and ramp up investigation.

According to official reports, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, 39, arrived at the ED headquarters in Delhi around 11 in the morning after which his statement had been recorded.